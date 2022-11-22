Sign up
Photo 3072
The roses
are amazing at the moment, though being battered by the wind.
These ones are so vigorous I prune them with the electric hedge trimmers :) (and feed them lots of chook poo)
22nd November 2022
22nd Nov 22
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3231
photos
238
followers
257
following
841% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
19th November 2022 3:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
*lynn
ace
so many and so beautiful
November 22nd, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
Beautifully lush.
November 22nd, 2022
Christina
ace
They are beautiful!
November 22nd, 2022
Harbie
ace
Lovely! Beautiful color!
November 22nd, 2022
