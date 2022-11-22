Previous
The roses by pusspup
Photo 3072

The roses

are amazing at the moment, though being battered by the wind.
These ones are so vigorous I prune them with the electric hedge trimmers :) (and feed them lots of chook poo)
22nd November 2022 22nd Nov 22

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
*lynn ace
so many and so beautiful
November 22nd, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
Beautifully lush.
November 22nd, 2022  
Christina ace
They are beautiful!
November 22nd, 2022  
Harbie ace
Lovely! Beautiful color!
November 22nd, 2022  
