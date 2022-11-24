Previous
Next
Fiji by pusspup
Photo 3074

Fiji

Another shot from our trip to the local village. This little girl was very keen to have her photo taken! On the steps of the 'town hall' with Mum safely just inside.
24th November 2022 24th Nov 22

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
842% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, she's lovely and so brightly dressed.
November 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise