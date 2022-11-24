Sign up
Photo 3074
Fiji
Another shot from our trip to the local village. This little girl was very keen to have her photo taken! On the steps of the 'town hall' with Mum safely just inside.
24th November 2022
24th Nov 22
1
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
25th October 2022 3:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
fiji
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, she's lovely and so brightly dressed.
November 24th, 2022
