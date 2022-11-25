Sign up
Photo 3075
Bird in a leaf
A sweet little outback bird, and I don't even recall its name. But with a little pushing and shoving it fitted nicely into the hole in this leaf.
25th November 2022
25th Nov 22
2
0
Wylie
@pusspup
3234
photos
238
followers
257
following
3068
3069
3070
3071
3072
3073
3074
3075
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
25th August 2022 9:12am
bird
Diana
ace
What a wonderful image, beautiful light, shadow and textures.
November 25th, 2022
Harbie
ace
Such an interesting shot! Love it!
November 25th, 2022
