Maori wrasse by pusspup
Photo 3076

Maori wrasse

Looking back over some old dive photos from last year, I had completely forgotten about this fabulous Māori wrasse shot when diving the Yongala wreck off Townsville. It came up quite well with a little Topaz AI help!
26th November 2022 26th Nov 22

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
What a beauty, wonderful tones and detail.
November 26th, 2022  
Wylie ace
@ludwigsdiana I just wish I'd had a light on that dive, imagine the colours!
November 26th, 2022  
Babs ace
What a great shot, love the Mick Jagger lips.
November 26th, 2022  
Brian ace
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻outstanding
November 26th, 2022  
Harbie ace
Great shot! Fav Love the blues.
November 26th, 2022  
