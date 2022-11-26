Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3076
Maori wrasse
Looking back over some old dive photos from last year, I had completely forgotten about this fabulous Māori wrasse shot when diving the Yongala wreck off Townsville. It came up quite well with a little Topaz AI help!
26th November 2022
26th Nov 22
5
3
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3235
photos
238
followers
257
following
3069
3070
3071
3072
3073
3074
3075
3076
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M2
Taken
6th February 2021 1:29pm
scuba
Diana
ace
What a beauty, wonderful tones and detail.
November 26th, 2022
Wylie
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I just wish I'd had a light on that dive, imagine the colours!
November 26th, 2022
Babs
ace
What a great shot, love the Mick Jagger lips.
November 26th, 2022
Brian
ace
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻outstanding
November 26th, 2022
Harbie
ace
Great shot! Fav Love the blues.
November 26th, 2022
