Tropical fish by pusspup
Tropical fish

This is back in Fiji on wreck dive I managed to catch this gorgeous fish, not only nicely framed in the wreck but with the light aimed on it as well to catch all the colours. This was 30m under the surface - my depth limit.
27th November 2022 27th Nov 22

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Harbie ace
Beautiful colors!
November 27th, 2022  
Diana ace
Absolutely stunning, the colours came out just right!
November 27th, 2022  
