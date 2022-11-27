Sign up
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Next
Photo 3077
Tropical fish
This is back in Fiji on wreck dive I managed to catch this gorgeous fish, not only nicely framed in the wreck but with the light aimed on it as well to catch all the colours. This was 30m under the surface - my depth limit.
27th November 2022
27th Nov 22
2
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3236
photos
238
followers
257
following
3070
3071
3072
3073
3074
3075
3076
3077
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
25th October 2022 8:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
scuba
Harbie
ace
Beautiful colors!
November 27th, 2022
Diana
ace
Absolutely stunning, the colours came out just right!
November 27th, 2022
