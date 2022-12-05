Previous
On the fifth day of Christmas by pusspup
On the fifth day of Christmas

My true love sent to me
Five Finke Ri-ders

Some of you might recall our outback adventure mid-year when Wylie 2 races in the Finke Desert Race. This is the location where he had a big fall in practice and it was very nearly all over before it started!
5th December 2022 5th Dec 22

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
I love this, beautifully done in that desert scenery. Quite a wild one you have ;-)
December 5th, 2022  
Harbie ace
Fun shot!!
December 5th, 2022  
