On the fourth day of Christmas by pusspup
Photo 3084

On the fourth day of Christmas

My true love sent to me, four water birds

This is our favourite beach and where I am right now. The water was very high in the lake as it was closed off from the ocean at the time the shot was taken.
4th December 2022 4th Dec 22

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
