Photo 3179
Fijian fish
The colour of the fish in the centre shows the difference the dive light makes at depth where the colours otherwise disappear and everything looks blue!
I've just been charging up the dive lights ready to take off to the Philippines next week.
9th March 2023
9th Mar 23
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
HERO10 Black
Taken
23rd October 2022 9:51am
Tags
underwater
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wow, what a colourful display!
March 9th, 2023
Babs
ace
So beautiful, a rainbow under the sea
March 9th, 2023
