Fijian fish by pusspup
Photo 3179

Fijian fish

The colour of the fish in the centre shows the difference the dive light makes at depth where the colours otherwise disappear and everything looks blue!
I've just been charging up the dive lights ready to take off to the Philippines next week.
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Issi Bannerman ace
Wow, what a colourful display!
March 9th, 2023  
Babs ace
So beautiful, a rainbow under the sea
March 9th, 2023  
