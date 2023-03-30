Previous
Must love turtles by pusspup
Photo 3200

Must love turtles

Isn't he a beauty? It was so special when we saw turtles on a dive. They really weren't concerned about all the attention, though they would just as soon be left alone - rapidly settling back to where they were first found.
CC Folk ace
What a beautiful capture! I love the edge of the turtle shell. Fav.
March 30th, 2023  
Christina ace
Oh wow - how lucky were you to see this!
March 30th, 2023  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and details, such gorgeous colours too.
March 30th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
He is a beauty indeed. Great shot.
March 30th, 2023  
