Yes, there is a fish here.

No, its not an April Fool's joke!!

You will have to work hard to see this one, but it's so fascinating I wanted to share it with you.

Front and Centre there is a 'frog fish'. It looks like a part of the anemone, but if you look hard enough, you can see its little 'feet' bracing between the rock and anemone.

I could not work out what the dive guide was pointing to for ages, I thought it was just weed!! but Wow, a frog fish. Never heard of them before.