Fan coral by pusspup
Photo 3203

Fan coral

This coral grew along the coral wall and was so pretty and appeared delicate and white until you got up close with a light and it has these brilliant red veins. I couldn't get enough of it!
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

Wylie

@pusspup
moni kozi ace
Whoa! Fantastic!
I was wondering if they are hard to the touch. The corals i've seen out of the water have this stone feel. And whenever I see corals underwater (photos, if course) I get this sense that they would be soft to the touch, like algae or other plants.
April 2nd, 2023  
Diana ace
A stunning capture to say the least, love the shapes and colours.
April 2nd, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so beautiful
April 2nd, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@monikozi those are dead coral, so are just the skeletons that have been coloured. living coral is so different!
April 2nd, 2023  
Wylie ace
@monikozi @koalagardens there are both 'hard' and 'soft' corals, which feel, as you might expect, either hard or soft, with gradations depending on their structures. This is a hard coral but very delicate and brittle. One is not allowed to touch anything in this marine park so you don't damage the environment. This makes photography in a current extremely challenging!
April 2nd, 2023  
