Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3203
Fan coral
This coral grew along the coral wall and was so pretty and appeared delicate and white until you got up close with a light and it has these brilliant red veins. I couldn't get enough of it!
2nd April 2023
2nd Apr 23
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
3436
photos
235
followers
254
following
877% complete
View this month »
3196
3197
3198
3199
3200
3201
3202
3203
Latest from all albums
3199
3200
231
232
3201
3202
233
3203
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
HERO10 Black
Taken
21st March 2023 8:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
scuba
moni kozi
ace
Whoa! Fantastic!
I was wondering if they are hard to the touch. The corals i've seen out of the water have this stone feel. And whenever I see corals underwater (photos, if course) I get this sense that they would be soft to the touch, like algae or other plants.
April 2nd, 2023
Diana
ace
A stunning capture to say the least, love the shapes and colours.
April 2nd, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so beautiful
April 2nd, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@monikozi
those are dead coral, so are just the skeletons that have been coloured. living coral is so different!
April 2nd, 2023
Wylie
ace
@monikozi
@koalagardens
there are both 'hard' and 'soft' corals, which feel, as you might expect, either hard or soft, with gradations depending on their structures. This is a hard coral but very delicate and brittle. One is not allowed to touch anything in this marine park so you don't damage the environment. This makes photography in a current extremely challenging!
April 2nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
I was wondering if they are hard to the touch. The corals i've seen out of the water have this stone feel. And whenever I see corals underwater (photos, if course) I get this sense that they would be soft to the touch, like algae or other plants.