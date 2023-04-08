Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3209
Reef dive
Groups of 6 generally did a dive with a dive guide for around an hour. The water was warm, around 27C so the 3mm neoprene was plenty for us who are used to temps more like 20C!
8th April 2023
8th Apr 23
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
3442
photos
235
followers
257
following
879% complete
View this month »
3202
3203
3204
3205
3206
3207
3208
3209
Latest from all albums
233
3203
3204
3205
3206
3207
3208
3209
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
HERO10 Black
Taken
24th March 2023 4:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
scuba
Issi Bannerman
ace
You make it sound idyllic, but I'd be terrified and my breathing would go to pot. Lovely image though!
April 8th, 2023
Diana
ace
Love your shots of that beautiful world down there. Brings back so many fond memories.
April 8th, 2023
Wylie
ace
@jamibann
I'm sure you would be fine Issi, just a little practice.
@ludwigsdiana
we hope to keep doing these trips for a while yet :)
April 8th, 2023
Wendy Stout
ace
Beautiful photography….
April 8th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh this is really wonderful
April 8th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@ludwigsdiana we hope to keep doing these trips for a while yet :)