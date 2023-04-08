Previous
Next
Reef dive by pusspup
Photo 3209

Reef dive

Groups of 6 generally did a dive with a dive guide for around an hour. The water was warm, around 27C so the 3mm neoprene was plenty for us who are used to temps more like 20C!
8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
879% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
You make it sound idyllic, but I'd be terrified and my breathing would go to pot. Lovely image though!
April 8th, 2023  
Diana ace
Love your shots of that beautiful world down there. Brings back so many fond memories.
April 8th, 2023  
Wylie ace
@jamibann I'm sure you would be fine Issi, just a little practice.
@ludwigsdiana we hope to keep doing these trips for a while yet :)
April 8th, 2023  
Wendy Stout ace
Beautiful photography….
April 8th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh this is really wonderful
April 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise