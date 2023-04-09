Previous
Can you spot the crayfish? by pusspup
Can you spot the crayfish?

Not so small this one, but deep and dark. I've done what I can to bring him up a bit.
9th April 2023 9th Apr 23

Wylie

Issi Bannerman ace
Yes. Wonderful shot.
April 9th, 2023  
Yao RL ace
Yes, I did this time, Such a colourful space.
April 9th, 2023  
Diana ace
A wonderful capture and great colours.
April 9th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Great capture
April 9th, 2023  
