Photo 3217
Gobi
These gobi turned out surprisingly well, there must be hundreds of different varieties of them. These are more colourful than most others we saw.
16th April 2023
16th Apr 23
3
3
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M2
Taken
17th March 2023 9:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
scuba
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous capture with wonderful details and colours.
Unfortunately in our diving days there were no good cameras, just the throw away ones.
April 16th, 2023
Babs
ace
Wow they are amazing, gorgeous colours fav
April 16th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
That's fabulous!
April 16th, 2023
365 Project
close
Unfortunately in our diving days there were no good cameras, just the throw away ones.