Gobi by pusspup
Gobi

These gobi turned out surprisingly well, there must be hundreds of different varieties of them. These are more colourful than most others we saw.
16th April 2023 16th Apr 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
Such a fabulous capture with wonderful details and colours.

Unfortunately in our diving days there were no good cameras, just the throw away ones.
April 16th, 2023  
Babs ace
Wow they are amazing, gorgeous colours fav
April 16th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
That's fabulous!
April 16th, 2023  
