Anemone fish by pusspup
Photo 3220

Anemone fish

What a colour some of these anemone (clown) fish have! Not quite the sharpest of shots, but it's an awesome fish I wanted to share with you.
19th April 2023 19th Apr 23

@pusspup
Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture, love all the shapes and colours. I love these little clowns :-)
April 19th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
but so beautiful!
April 19th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Waw! so bright and beautiful ! fav
April 19th, 2023  
