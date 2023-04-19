Sign up
Photo 3220
Anemone fish
What a colour some of these anemone (clown) fish have! Not quite the sharpest of shots, but it's an awesome fish I wanted to share with you.
19th April 2023
19th Apr 23
3
3
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3456
photos
235
followers
258
following
3213
3214
3215
3216
3217
3218
3219
3220
3215
3216
3217
235
3218
236
3219
3220
Views
1
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M2
Taken
17th March 2023 9:59am
Privacy
Public
Tags
scuba
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful capture, love all the shapes and colours. I love these little clowns :-)
April 19th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
but so beautiful!
April 19th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Waw! so bright and beautiful ! fav
April 19th, 2023
