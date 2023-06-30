Previous
Where else would you want to be? by pusspup
Where else would you want to be?

A beautiful calm sunset before the gale force winds set in overnight!
30th June 2023 30th Jun 23

Wylie

@pusspup
Dianne
Very nice!
June 30th, 2023  
Hazel ace
Beautifully moody!
June 30th, 2023  
Diana ace
Such a magical capture and wonderful tones.
June 30th, 2023  
Christine Louise
Gorgeous, love the colours of the sunset
June 30th, 2023  
