Banksia collage by pusspup
Photo 3303

Banksia collage

Five different Banksia species from the botanic gardens walk yesterday.
Such a wonderful group of plants, I love them.

I uploaded a new beta version of PS yesterday and of course I've lost all my settings, including my signature brush! Argh!
12th July 2023 12th Jul 23

Wylie

@pusspup
Photo Details

Diana ace
Oh these are just too gorgeous, so beautifully done. I hope you are able to figure out what you lost? I have not even looked at beta yet and don't have a clue about it.
July 12th, 2023  
Brian ace
Splendid images and presentation. fav
July 12th, 2023  
