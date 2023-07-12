Sign up
Previous
Photo 3303
Banksia collage
Five different Banksia species from the botanic gardens walk yesterday.
Such a wonderful group of plants, I love them.
I uploaded a new beta version of PS yesterday and of course I've lost all my settings, including my signature brush! Argh!
12th July 2023
12th Jul 23
2
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
11th July 2023 1:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
banksia
,
composite
Diana
ace
Oh these are just too gorgeous, so beautifully done. I hope you are able to figure out what you lost? I have not even looked at beta yet and don't have a clue about it.
July 12th, 2023
Brian
ace
Splendid images and presentation. fav
July 12th, 2023
