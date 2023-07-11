Previous
Banksia by pusspup
Photo 3302

Banksia

We made a quick trip into the Australian National Botanic Gardens this afternoon for a visit to the cafe and a wander.
There were still some Banksias in flower. My favs.
11th July 2023

@pusspup
Annie D ace
there are lots of lovely banksia in flower at the moment
July 11th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super macro!
July 11th, 2023  
