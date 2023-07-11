Sign up
Photo 3302
Banksia
We made a quick trip into the Australian National Botanic Gardens this afternoon for a visit to the cafe and a wander.
There were still some Banksias in flower. My favs.
11th July 2023
11th Jul 23
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
11th July 2023 2:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flora
,
banksia
Annie D
ace
there are lots of lovely banksia in flower at the moment
July 11th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super macro!
July 11th, 2023
