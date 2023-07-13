Sign up
Photo 3304
A day in the country
The weather on the weekend was so bad that the markets we were headed for, were cancelled! So we found a country cafe instead.
13th July 2023
13th Jul 23
Wylie
@pusspup
Tags
landscape
Bill Davidson
Nicely composed shot.
July 13th, 2023
