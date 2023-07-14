Previous
Where does the ocean end and the sky begin? by pusspup
Photo 3305

Where does the ocean end and the sky begin?

Long exposure on the ocean waves.
14th July 2023 14th Jul 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Dianne
Brilliant. Fav
July 14th, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured.
July 14th, 2023  
Christine Louise
Gorgeous, I love the feeling of movement in the waves
July 14th, 2023  
