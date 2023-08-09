Previous
Have you out in a flash Roger! by pusspup
Have you out in a flash Roger!

Rufous and Bud have enlisted help from their friends to get Roger- in-the-lamp to help.
Fortunately, there is no timeline on the ransom delivery!
9th August 2023 9th Aug 23

Christine Louise
Loving the composites and accompanying stories. I'm wondering if you checked out the Facebook group Artists Down Under - Australia & NZ? They have a monthly magazine which is always inspiring
August 9th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Loads of Sunflowers here in the uk. Will send some seed over to secure Roger’s release.
August 9th, 2023  
