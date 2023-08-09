Sign up
Previous
Photo 3331
Have you out in a flash Roger!
Rufous and Bud have enlisted help from their friends to get Roger- in-the-lamp to help.
Fortunately, there is no timeline on the ransom delivery!
9th August 2023
9th Aug 23
2
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
16th June 2021 12:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
story
,
composite
Christine Louise
Loving the composites and accompanying stories. I'm wondering if you checked out the Facebook group Artists Down Under - Australia & NZ? They have a monthly magazine which is always inspiring
August 9th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Loads of Sunflowers here in the uk. Will send some seed over to secure Roger’s release.
August 9th, 2023
Leave a Comment
