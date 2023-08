Poor Roger!

Roger has been turning circles trying to find the way out of the lamp (which fortunately has not lost all its magic). Meantime that evil Larry Lorikeet persuaded Gary to put Roger on the train to the outback and now he's stuck in the heat of the desert.

Rufous, the local red, and his buddy Bud, budgerigar are mystified but determined to help Roger to escape without paying the ransom.

