Vietnam airport by pusspup
Photo 3371

Vietnam airport

All the reflections of the aircraft just caught my eye as we were boarding .
18th September 2023 18th Sep 23

gloria jones ace
Excellent capture of the reflections
September 19th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Well spotted. Love the reflections.
September 19th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great reflections!
September 19th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Nice effect
September 19th, 2023  
Kathy ace
Great look at the planes lined up.
September 19th, 2023  
