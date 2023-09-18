Sign up
Photo 3371
Photo 3371
Vietnam airport
All the reflections of the aircraft just caught my eye as we were boarding .
18th September 2023
18th Sep 23
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Tags
airport
gloria jones
ace
Excellent capture of the reflections
September 19th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Well spotted. Love the reflections.
September 19th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great reflections!
September 19th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Nice effect
September 19th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Great look at the planes lined up.
September 19th, 2023
