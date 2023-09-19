Sign up
Photo 3372
City of Sydney
Flying out en route to Hanoi. Terrific view of the city. A hot day and quite hazy.
19th September 2023
19th Sep 23
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (10.5-inch)
Taken
18th September 2023 2:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
aerial
Mags
ace
A well framed view from your heights!
September 20th, 2023
Lesley
ace
A stunning birds-eye view of the city
September 20th, 2023
