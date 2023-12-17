Previous
Twelve days; that's a Christmas wrap! by pusspup
Twelve days; that's a Christmas wrap!

Twelve days of Christmas, complete! I can't say it hasn't been a challenge this year, but always fun.
Thanks to everyone who made lovely comments and just generally enjoyed the fun.
Have a wonderful Christmas.
Wylie

Diana ace
They are all so beautiful, I could not even pick a favourite! You sure put a lot of work and time into these beautiful images ending up as a great collage.
December 17th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
You have done a fantabulous job!
December 17th, 2023  
