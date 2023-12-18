Previous
Chenonceau by pusspup
Chenonceau

Wonderful as the other chateaux were, I think this was the pick for me. What an amazing place - it bridges the river and was used in the war to smuggle out resistance fighters.

Confession: I added the rainbow.
Issi Bannerman ace
This is quite beautiful with that understated rainbow in the corner - and its reflection! And I just read that you added it ... looks very authentic!
December 18th, 2023  
Diana ace
amazing capture with such perfect reflections, even the lovely rainbow is reflected.
December 18th, 2023  
Babs ace
What a beautiful scene the rainbow is a bonus
December 18th, 2023  
