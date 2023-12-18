Sign up
Previous
Photo 3462
Chenonceau
Wonderful as the other chateaux were, I think this was the pick for me. What an amazing place - it bridges the river and was used in the war to smuggle out resistance fighters.
Confession: I added the rainbow.
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
3
3
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
4th October 2023 8:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
france
Issi Bannerman
ace
This is quite beautiful with that understated rainbow in the corner - and its reflection! And I just read that you added it ... looks very authentic!
December 18th, 2023
Diana
ace
amazing capture with such perfect reflections, even the lovely rainbow is reflected.
December 18th, 2023
Babs
ace
What a beautiful scene the rainbow is a bonus
December 18th, 2023
