Previous
Photo 3540
orange/orange
What a challenge to represent orange without actually using an orange! Fortunately, I had this (empty) bitter orange gin bottle ready to go out.
5th March 2024
5th Mar 24
4
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4048
photos
245
followers
273
following
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
5th March 2024 4:08pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
rainbow2024
,
march24words
julia
ace
Gin sounds good, I know wonder it's empty..
March 5th, 2024
eDorre
ace
Excellent
March 5th, 2024
Annie D
ace
wonderful composition - I love gin and tomatoes hahaha
March 5th, 2024
Wylie
ace
@annied
they were sitting on the sink together, what can I say?
March 5th, 2024
