Rainbow red - found object by pusspup
Rainbow red - found object

I was going to make it the week of leaves but when I got to indigo and blue I was stumped.
I had to go with found objects - all found on the same walk, so it will change from leaves before the end of the week!
25th March 2024

Wylie

@pusspup
