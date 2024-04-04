Sign up
Previous
Photo 3570
Red hill walk
Haven’t done this walk in a while. Always something lovely to see.
4th April 2024
4th Apr 24
7
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4106
photos
244
followers
275
following
978% complete
3563
3564
3565
3566
3567
3568
3569
3570
3566
534
3567
535
3568
3569
536
3570
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
1st April 2024 5:26pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
walk
Maggiemae
ace
Your photo makes even me feel good - fresh air, views and a well defined walking track!
April 4th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Lovely and bright! It was a very snowy, rainy day here!
April 4th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Lovely country scene
April 4th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful scenery beautifully captured.
April 4th, 2024
Annie D
ace
glorious colours
April 4th, 2024
Louise & Ken
ace
Always! You live in a beautiful country!
April 4th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a glorious sunny image.
April 4th, 2024
