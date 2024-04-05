Previous
Corymbia

A lot of the eucalypts were reclassified as corymbia a few years ago!
This one in a friends garden is very pretty!
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
winghong_ho
Beautiful.
April 5th, 2024  
Dianne ace
It sure is beautiful. Fav
April 5th, 2024  
CC Folk ace
Fabulous color! Fav.
April 5th, 2024  
