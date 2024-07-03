Previous
Red dog by pusspup
Red dog

Has anyone seen this iconic Aussie movie “Red dog”?
A true story about a red kelpie that roamed the Pilbara .
As we ended up in the Pilbara to pick up the car we took the opportunity to see the statue erected in his honour.
@pusspup
Dione Giorgio
Have to check out his story. Beautiful statue and he must have been a very important animal in his times.
July 9th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
That was a very good movie
July 9th, 2024  
Mags ace
It's a nice statue! I'll have to check it out.
July 9th, 2024  
