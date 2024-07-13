Previous
Race track by pusspup
Race track

The aforesaid 24hr race goes through numerous’ paddocks’ literally. Some however have creek beds and rocky terrain.
Most obliging of the farmers to let the racers tear up their paddocks!!
Despite the blue sky, it was really cold!!
Wylie

@pusspup
Diana ace
There are beautiful layers in this lovely shot. It sure sounds like an exciting race!
July 18th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A great rural scene.
July 18th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning flat land and a lovely cloudscape !
July 18th, 2024  
Babs ace
The clouds look amazing
July 18th, 2024  
