Previous
Photo 3668
Race track
The aforesaid 24hr race goes through numerous’ paddocks’ literally. Some however have creek beds and rocky terrain.
Most obliging of the farmers to let the racers tear up their paddocks!!
Despite the blue sky, it was really cold!!
13th July 2024
13th Jul 24
4
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
race
Diana
ace
There are beautiful layers in this lovely shot. It sure sounds like an exciting race!
July 18th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A great rural scene.
July 18th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning flat land and a lovely cloudscape !
July 18th, 2024
Babs
ace
The clouds look amazing
July 18th, 2024
