Photo 3686
woollybutt
Brilliant orange gum blossom from the woollybutt tree! Hard to believe that these grow profusely in the wild in the most remote regions of the country. The birds love them too.
31st July 2024
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
17th June 2024 12:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh how lovely! SO bright.
August 1st, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Wow, such an amazing colour!
August 1st, 2024
