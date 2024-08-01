Previous
Boab on the Gibb River Rd. by pusspup
Boab on the Gibb River Rd.

Each Boab is so magnificent in its own right its tempting to stop and shoot each one. We did stop for this one with the Cockburn ranges in the background.
1st August 2024 1st Aug 24

Issi Bannerman ace
What a beauty!
August 2nd, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Fabulous tree!
August 2nd, 2024  
