on the way by pusspup
Photo 3688

on the way

It was a 2 hour walk into Mitchell Falls, this was near the beginning. We started early to avoid the heat, but it didn't take long to warm up!
Just love the scenery. Bit of a climb here :)
2nd August 2024 2nd Aug 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Annie D ace
gorgeous!
August 3rd, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
Rugged, beautiful and I'd want to explore. Nice.
August 3rd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Sooo wonderful…
August 3rd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful , rugged , somewhat prehistoric !!
August 3rd, 2024  
Diana ace
It looks amazing, I love this rugged looking terrain with the lovely vegetation.
August 3rd, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Wow, sure does look like a tough climb
August 3rd, 2024  
