Previous
Photo 3688
on the way
It was a 2 hour walk into Mitchell Falls, this was near the beginning. We started early to avoid the heat, but it didn't take long to warm up!
Just love the scenery. Bit of a climb here :)
2nd August 2024
2nd Aug 24
6
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4238
photos
243
followers
273
following
16
6
1
365
ILCE-7M3
20th June 2024 9:50am
landscape
Annie D
ace
gorgeous!
August 3rd, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
ace
Rugged, beautiful and I'd want to explore. Nice.
August 3rd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Sooo wonderful…
August 3rd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful , rugged , somewhat prehistoric !!
August 3rd, 2024
Diana
ace
It looks amazing, I love this rugged looking terrain with the lovely vegetation.
August 3rd, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Wow, sure does look like a tough climb
August 3rd, 2024
