Photo 3539
Thistle`s
A widely distributed herbaceous plant of the daisy family, which typically has a prickly stem and leaves and rounded heads of purple flowers.
A thistle as the Scottish national emblem.
25th July 2020
25th Jul 20
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Tags
theme-weeds
