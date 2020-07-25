Previous
Thistle`s by pyrrhula
Thistle`s

A widely distributed herbaceous plant of the daisy family, which typically has a prickly stem and leaves and rounded heads of purple flowers.
A thistle as the Scottish national emblem.
Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
