Previous
Next
Borage ( Komkommerkruid) by pyrrhula
Photo 3560

Borage ( Komkommerkruid)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borage

I do n`t know for sure why this verge (all around) is seeded with only Borage plants next to the onions. Sure there is a reason.
This pic. is made in the opposite direction of yesterday`s pic.
15th August 2020 15th Aug 20

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
975% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise