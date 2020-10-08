Previous
For those who want to, it`s most times allowed to walk on the top of the dikes.
Well , I`m a male, 80 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
When you're outdoors in a big open space like this there's not much to worry about. The CDC has published a report that shows most of the time the virus is spread at home in a closed environment. But that doesn't get reported too often! Nice shot!
October 8th, 2020  
Pyrrhula
@olivetreeann. Right. For that I`m not afraid to take my pic.`s in the country. Just take care by passing by.
October 8th, 2020  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
@pyrrhula Agreed- I do as well.
October 8th, 2020  
