Photo 3614
Allowed.
For those who want to, it`s most times allowed to walk on the top of the dikes.
8th October 2020
8th Oct 20
3
0
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 80 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you...
3607
3608
3609
3610
3611
3612
3613
3614
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
27th September 2020 2:34pm
Tags
theme-country
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
When you're outdoors in a big open space like this there's not much to worry about. The CDC has published a report that shows most of the time the virus is spread at home in a closed environment. But that doesn't get reported too often! Nice shot!
October 8th, 2020
Pyrrhula
@olivetreeann
. Right. For that I`m not afraid to take my pic.`s in the country. Just take care by passing by.
October 8th, 2020
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@pyrrhula
Agreed- I do as well.
October 8th, 2020
