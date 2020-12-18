Previous
Finche .( Fringilla coelebs) by pyrrhula
Finche .( Fringilla coelebs)

Our most commom finche.
Bird cam capture
18th December 2020 18th Dec 20

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 80 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you...
Bep
Mooie vogel. We zien ze veel in onze tuin; ze houden van beukennootjes.
December 18th, 2020  
Lesley ace
Lovely capture.
December 18th, 2020  
