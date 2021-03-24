Sign up
Photo 3776
Tiny flower.
Veronica chamaedrys. (Gewone ereprijs)
To get a good impression of the size of the flower, the green line to the left is a blade of grass.
24th March 2021
24th Mar 21
2
0
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 80 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you...
3776
photos
132
followers
72
following
1034% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
21st February 2021 3:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-flowers
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Such a dainty dash of loveliness!
March 24th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Tiny but beautiful
March 24th, 2021
