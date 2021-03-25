Sign up
Photo 3777
Major maintenance
Our city mill need some maintenance. We take good care of them.
25th March 2021
25th Mar 21
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 80 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland
3770
3771
3772
3773
3774
3775
3776
3777
Tags
theme-city
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
You're not only preserving their beauty you're preserving history! Good shot.
March 25th, 2021
