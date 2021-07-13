Sign up
Photo 3885
Contradiction
Looking at the Beam Drop by Chris Burden.
13th July 2021
13th Jul 21
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 80 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you...
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
13th June 2021 2:18pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
theme-art-sculptures
Esther Rosenberg
ace
That looks huge compared the that shed behind it. Very interesting .
July 14th, 2021
