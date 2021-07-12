Maurice Mbikayi, The Aesthetic Observer (2021)

In this figure’s clothing we recognize keys recuperated from old computer keyboards, a reference to the raw materials needed in today’s technology: it is still exploited workers who extract the ores from the ground in Congo, thus enabling the Western way of life. And afterwards, the West often dumps the materials back in Africa as toxic waste. Mbikayi collects the remains and uses them in his art. In this way, he not only denounces this skewed situation but also pays tribute to the resilience of the African people, who have found endless ways to make the most of limited resources. The ‘aesthetic observer’ is a flâneur and a dandy, an imagined cousin to the famous Congolese sapeurs. The dandy pays close attention to his appearance, as a sign of resistance and independence.