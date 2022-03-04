Previous
Mid-afternoon by pyrrhula
Photo 4079

Mid-afternoon

That light is not a fake. Looks that way sometimes on a winter sunny afternoon.
4th March 2022

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
