Left = new- right = old. by pyrrhula
Photo 4098

Left = new- right = old.

Funny to find grapes growing in this alley on the wall. Grapes grows here as there are some vineyards.. And that wall has the sunny side. The door is also to me a question.
The green leaves down left: Alcea rosea.
23rd March 2022 23rd Mar 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Corinne C ace
The difference between the old and the new walls is striking. The door must not be used as vine is going in front of it!
March 23rd, 2022  
Lesley ace
Very nice
March 23rd, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
You need instructions leaving that door lol. Great capture.
March 23rd, 2022  
