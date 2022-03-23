Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4098
Left = new- right = old.
Funny to find grapes growing in this alley on the wall. Grapes grows here as there are some vineyards.. And that wall has the sunny side. The door is also to me a question.
The green leaves down left: Alcea rosea.
23rd March 2022
23rd Mar 22
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4098
photos
135
followers
72
following
1122% complete
View this month »
4091
4092
4093
4094
4095
4096
4097
4098
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
6th March 2022 3:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-alley`s
Corinne C
ace
The difference between the old and the new walls is striking. The door must not be used as vine is going in front of it!
March 23rd, 2022
Lesley
ace
Very nice
March 23rd, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
You need instructions leaving that door lol. Great capture.
March 23rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close