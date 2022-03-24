Previous
Next
A small alley. by pyrrhula
Photo 4099

A small alley.

The path is made of briks and coble stones. If you follow the briks you follow the route trough it so you can`t get lost and get to an exit.
24th March 2022 24th Mar 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
1123% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
A bit claustrophobic. I like the shrub on the right with the red berries.
March 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise