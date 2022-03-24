Sign up
Photo 4099
A small alley.
The path is made of briks and coble stones. If you follow the briks you follow the route trough it so you can`t get lost and get to an exit.
24th March 2022
24th Mar 22
1
0
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
6th March 2022 3:42pm
Tags
theme-alley
Kathy
ace
A bit claustrophobic. I like the shrub on the right with the red berries.
March 25th, 2022
