Back to the bulb fields

Did made last Sunday a last trip before they are gone.
As the farmer want to grow the bulb bigger they remove the flowers before they made seeds.
29th April 2022 29th Apr 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Corinne C ace
That is paradise for me. All these flowers, it's wonderful!
April 28th, 2022  
Krista Marson ace
doesn't get more Dutch than this!
April 28th, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Too bad they can't make them into bouquets and share them with us! But we can enjoy your lovely picture instead. Great shot!
April 28th, 2022  
