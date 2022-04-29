Sign up
Photo 4133
Back to the bulb fields
Did made last Sunday a last trip before they are gone.
As the farmer want to grow the bulb bigger they remove the flowers before they made seeds.
29th April 2022
29th Apr 22
3
1
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland
4126
4127
4128
4129
4130
4131
4132
4133
Tags
theme-flowers
Corinne C
ace
That is paradise for me. All these flowers, it's wonderful!
April 28th, 2022
Krista Marson
ace
doesn't get more Dutch than this!
April 28th, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Too bad they can't make them into bouquets and share them with us! But we can enjoy your lovely picture instead. Great shot!
April 28th, 2022
