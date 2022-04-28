Previous
Next
Potato field by pyrrhula
Photo 4132

Potato field

If you see this layout on the fields you know there will be growing potao`s in summer
28th April 2022 28th Apr 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
1132% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Wonderful. A perfectly ploughed field
April 27th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Nice lines. The ground looks a little dry
April 27th, 2022  
bruni ace
Lines on lines. you need some steady rain.
April 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise