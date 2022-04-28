Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4132
Potato field
If you see this layout on the fields you know there will be growing potao`s in summer
28th April 2022
28th Apr 22
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4132
photos
135
followers
72
following
1132% complete
View this month »
4125
4126
4127
4128
4129
4130
4131
4132
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
10th April 2022 3:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-country
Lesley
ace
Wonderful. A perfectly ploughed field
April 27th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Nice lines. The ground looks a little dry
April 27th, 2022
bruni
ace
Lines on lines. you need some steady rain.
April 28th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close