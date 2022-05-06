Previous
Flowers are flowers by pyrrhula
Photo 4140

Flowers are flowers

Love them all . The canola will last longer than the tulips. They are all gone bij now as the farmer has remove the flowers for a better bulb growing.
6th May 2022 6th May 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Kerry McCarthy ace
Very pretty! These fields look a lot nicer now than in the winter!
May 6th, 2022  
