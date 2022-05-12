Previous
Next
Flowers everywhere by pyrrhula
Photo 4146

Flowers everywhere

Farmland nearly has alway`s somewhere flowers. This is manure crop.
Sorry for those who could n`t see the link to the video. It works with/by me .
Thanks to @fishers for solving the problem . I think you right.
12th May 2022 12th May 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
1135% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
There is a nice peacefulness to this scene with the field of flowers under the blue sky. Fav
May 12th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty and I love the silhouettes of the trees.
May 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise