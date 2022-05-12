Sign up
Photo 4146
Flowers everywhere
Farmland nearly has alway`s somewhere flowers. This is manure crop.
Sorry for those who could n`t see the link to the video. It works with/by me .
Thanks to
@fishers
for solving the problem . I think you right.
12th May 2022
12th May 22
2
2
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4146
photos
134
followers
72
following
1135% complete
4139
4140
4141
4142
4143
4144
4145
4146
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
27th March 2022 3:01pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-flowers
Heather
ace
There is a nice peacefulness to this scene with the field of flowers under the blue sky. Fav
May 12th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty and I love the silhouettes of the trees.
May 12th, 2022
